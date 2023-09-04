Labor unions have had a busy year in the U.S.

Strikes are up around 40% nationwide, according to a tracker from Cornell University, with unions initiating 70 strikes with 100 or more workers that lasted longer than a week.

The Teamsters Union recently negotiated an agreement for more than 300,000 UPS workers after threatening to strike for months.

Rail unions were also able to make gains earlier this year. There were hundreds of other smaller strikes, like that by Starbucks workers. SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild have been on strike for months.

Does that mean unions are making a comeback? There are some small glimmers of hope.

"I'm not saying there's an overwhelming interest, but there's some," said Jerry Green, President of United Steelworkers Local 2599.

Green says while participation is nowhere near the heyday of Bethlehem Steel, there has been an increase in interest.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of wage and salary workers actually belonging to unions increased nearly 2% from 2021 to 2022. However, the disproportionately large number of non-union members entering the trades made the overall participation rate drop to around 10 percent.

In Pennsylvania, around 13 and a half percent of workers are in unions. In New Jersey it's around 16 percent.

"The building trades especially, you know? You mentioned bridges and highways and stuff. That's good money for those guys to make," Green said.

Paul Anthony, Business Manager for IBEW Local 375, says interest has been high. They received 297 applications for this year's apprenticeship program.

"We took a class of 28, so we had a great number of applicants. So they're applicants for well-paying jobs," Anthony said.

According to a Gallup poll, a record-high 61% believe unions help rather than hurt the economy. Green thinks that new-found enthusiasm could be used to get more young people to join.