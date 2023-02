Bethlehem based Reset Outdoors head and therapist Connor Moriarty is back sharing ways how being in the great outdoors can help manage your mental health.

Reset Outdoors, Bethlehem, helps people, young and old, reconnect with nature and find balance in their lives.

They provide counseling for individuals and have development and leadership programs for teams and organizations.

Watch the video above to learn more and visit Reset Outdoors' website.