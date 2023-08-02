BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem say a residence and two parked vehicles were damaged after reports of shots fired Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fritz Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on several calls reporting shots fired in the area, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Arriving officers located evidence of recent gunfire, including damage to two parked vehicles and a nearby residence, city police said.

Police say no injuries were reported.

There have been no arrests made related to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov, or the police tipline at 610-691-6660.