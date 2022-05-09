WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An apparent shooting incident prompted a large response from law enforcement in a Whitehall Township neighborhood early Monday.
Several police departments and an emergency response team responded to the Parkview Apartments on Jordan Drive some time before 6 a.m.
A photographer who works for 69 News said police on scene warned him to take cover and watch out for a man with a gun. Residents were told to shelter in place.
A resident told 69 News the situation started early Monday, around 3 a.m., when a neighbor began stomping around his apartment and screaming. It was so startling that it woke people up, the neighbor said.
As time passed, the situation escalated to the point where they heard gunshots being fired off inside the apartment, the resident said. That's when they called 911.
The resident said as police arrived, the neighbor came running down the stairs of his apartment to outside, where he began shooting at police.
A Whitehall police car was seen with one of its back windows broken, apparently shot out.
The man says the neighbor quickly turned around and ran back through the apartment complex and out the back side. It's believed he ran through Jordan Creek and was picked up by police a short time later.
A Whitehall police official said midday Monday that the incident is still being investigated, and the county district attorney's office will release more information.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, but declined to comment further.