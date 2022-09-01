BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Caller ID may not be what it says it is.

Bethlehem police say a resident lost $11,000 in a phone scheme coming from the department's number.

But, it wasn't actually police calling.

The call came from the police department's non-emergency phone number, 610-865-7187, and the caller said the resident's family member was in trouble and needed money, police said.

The scheme gained credibility because the caller cloned the department's number.

Police say it's a common scam in the Lehigh Valley, and residents should be vigilant when answering the phone. Block unwanted calls and texts, and don't give out personal or financial information over the phone. Also, police say you should stop and talk to someone you trust before acting.