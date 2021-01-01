SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Now for an update on a story we told you about vandals who destroyed a massive Christmas display in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
The display is an annual tradition for the Kern and Behler family on Green Acres Drive in Salisbury Township.
Last month someone destroyed a number of the inflatable decorations. Now, one of the residents tells 69 News that police have caught the two people responsible for the damage.
Police say they will release more details next week.
The family told us since the incident there has been a huge outpouring of support from the community.