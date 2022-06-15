ALLENTOWN, Pa. – An Allentown resident took to City Council Wednesday night a request to make the intersection near a high school safer for both students and drivers.
Aline Rodriguez Gonzalez came before councilmembers to ask for a three-way stop sign to be added at the intersection on Linden Street, near William Allen High School.
She also requested the placement of 15 mph speed limit signs near the school.
"During the eight years that I've lived here, I've witnessed numerous accidents that have happened because (of vehicles) coming out of the alley ways," Rodriguez Gonzalez said. "We can't see when we're coming out of this intersection."
In addition, she explained that motorists driving on Linden Street, coming from the last traffic signal on 15th Street, have no other signals until 17th Street.
"So, they try to come from 15th Street all the way down to make it through the last light of 17th," she said. "They are speeding, and then it's causing numerous accidents."
"Two weeks ago, there was a devastating accident that a car flipped over onto the sidewalk," she said. "So, I believe that it would ensure more safety for the neighbors that live there and as well for the students that are coming out of the school."
Council said they would send the request to the public works department.
In other business, council voted to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting on July 6.