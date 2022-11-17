BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Residents are being allowed back into their homes in Bethlehem Thursday afternoon after a major gas spill.

Product was removed from the trailer and the vehicle has been removed from the scene without incident, according to a news release from the city.

With the immediate hazard removed from the scene, the residents are being allowed to return to their homes, the city said.

A command post from the Bethlehem Fire Department will remain near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Highland Avenue for several hours. Residents who have returned to their homes are encouraged to make contact with the command post if they have an odor of gasoline in their homes.

A private contractor hired by the vehicle owner will continue to remediate pockets of spilled product along the culvert parallel to Route 378.

Around 1,000 people had to leave their homes in Bethlehem due to the spill.

"The first thing is life safety, so the evacuation started right away," said Warren Achey, Fire Chief with the City of Bethlehem.

It was around 2 a.m. when a tanker overturned near the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue. That tanker, we're told, was carrying about 6,000 gallons combined of gasoline and diesel fuel.

"It had a product in it, gasoline that was leaking out. The product did get into storm drains," said Achey.

Officers immediately went door-to-door, telling the residents of about 400 homes in the area to leave and take shelter at Nitschmann Middle School.

Hazmat teams, the Red Cross, the Department of Environmental Protection, and even the owner of the company the truck was a part of were all on scene with emergency crews.

"They seem pretty confident that it's going to be a straightforward operation," said Peter Brown, Executive Director for PA Rivers Chapter of The American Red Cross.

The driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody inside nearby homes was hurt.