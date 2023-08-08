ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "All of a sudden the trees started swaying and then things started flying off."

30 seconds later Joe Comber said it was over. However, the damage from Monday night's storm is felt for long after throughout his East Allentown neighborhood.

Downed trees were on top of cars and homes. Christie Gomez came home to find her front yard tree uprooted.

"To be honest I had an anxiety attack in the car. We had to drive away so I could calm down," she said.

However, those like Scott Hall take a different view the day after. Hall's shed was tossed down the street, and he had to drag it back to his property.

"I remain very unfazed about everything considering the extent of it," he said.

Debris and destruction could be seen not only in East Allentown but in the Afton Village section of Upper Saucon Township, just off Route 309.

Even the football field at Muhlenberg College, in Allentown's West End, couldn't escape Mother Nature's wrath. A brick gateway and fence, dedicated in 1935, a gift from the class of 1916, toppled.

"Today is a day I'm humbled for sure. Blessed I have my home and my daughter is okay," said Kate Mease.

Mease added her $13,000 fence and two front yard mature trees were not okay. The fence resembles swiss cheese, the trees are uprooted.

"Things were going all over my bedroom, I'm catching stuff. I yelled to my girls, hit the basement," described Robin Belles.

She believes a tornado did tear through. Her roof is ripped apart, and her porch and fencing were destroyed. If she and others were victims of a tornado, it would mark the first time in East Allentown since September 2008.

No matter what it was, Gomze is thankful for one thing.

"No injuries, thank God," she said.

The National Weather Service is visiting both sections in Lehigh County to determine if a tornado did go through.