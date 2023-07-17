BANGOR, Pa. - Some of the worst flooding Sunday in Northampton County happened on S Main St. in Bangor.

One woman living there named Genevieve Coval shared cell phone video with us that she took from her front porch Sunday morning as the flood waters rushed down S Main St. and into her basement.

"This is devastation. My yard is devastated, my basement is devastated," said Coval.

As Coval showed us the destruction in her backyard and the mud caking the floor of her basement, she also said she doesn't have flood insurance.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think anything like this would happen," said Coval.

Next door, her neighbor Christina Oliva is in a similar situation.

"All this is cracked here. All this is cracked," said Oliva, gesturing to her cement walkway that is now missing a huge chunk.

Oliva said, as the water rushed into her basement, her son tried to save his belongings.

"He was grabbing whatever he could save, because the water was just coming up, in minutes it was coming up," said Oliva.

Oliva said at the height, the water was almost five feet high in her basement. Coval told us she is now considering selling her most precious possession to pay for repairs.

"I asked for my horses, if they could find somebody to buy them, and my trailer so I could at least have money for the basement," said Coval.

Coval hopes it doesn't come to that, but as crews work to repair S Main St., she hopes someone can help her and her neighbors as well.

"I hope something can be done. I hope they can give us some kind of relief," said Coval.

"It's bad. We need help, we need help," said Oliva.

It's not clear what type of relief might be available for people living on S Main St., but we do know Northampton County officials were touring some of the hardest hit areas on Monday, and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild tweeted "I will continue to do everything in my power to bring federal assistance to the communities affected."