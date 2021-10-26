ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a line of storms that drenched the region overnight, people in certain areas of Allentown are preparing for more rain.

Homes on Adams Island were dry Tuesday afternoon, but the area is prone to flooding.

It's not uncommon for water from the Lehigh River to seep onto their property.

And that's not the only area that needs to prepare for high water.

The neighborhood on Emmaus Avenue in South Allentown can become an island during heavy rains.

One man we spoke with has a creek underneath his home. He says each year, the storms seem to be getting worse.

"This year in the years that I've been here has been the worst had. There were two bad storms. I actually ended up silicone-ing my door and the water came directly up to my door. Thank goodness it stopped. But it rained around both sides of the house," said homeowner Chuck Shoemaker.

