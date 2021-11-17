BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Some residents at an apartment complex in Northampton County are being asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon due to a police incident.
People in Madison Farms buildings L & N in Bethlehem Township on the 3100 block of Milan Street are being asked to shelter in place, according to township police.
Police were sent to the apartment complex shortly before 2 p.m., county dispatchers said.
Those seeking to return home to those buildings are asked to stay away until further notice, police said.