CHERRYVILLE, Pa. - Winter weather moved through the Lehigh Valley Thursday.

Big snowflakes could be seen near Cherryville in Northampton County and into downtown Northampton borough.

Over in Lehigh County, sleet turned to snow as you headed into Slatington.

Snow shovels and salt were put to use by many.

Those we spoke with say driving was slow and slick, but it was nice to see some winter weather for the first time this season.

"I think it's exciting. I grew up here. I enjoy the snow. It's a little treacherous because some people aren't prepared for the snow," said 17-year-old Daniel Plavin.

ACE Hardware in Schnecksville says people should be prepared for higher prices for rock salt and wood pellets.

Many people have switched to using pellets to counter the higher prices for home heating oil.