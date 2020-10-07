MACUNGIE, Pa. - The current from the mountain stream, an offshoot of the Swabia creek, barely moves through Macungie.
However, Ron Beitler recalls a drastically different scene.
"It's the street, up the curb. Three and a half feet of water in the basement," he said.
In August Tropical Storm Isaias dumped up to eight inches of rain across the Lehigh Valley, causing the Macungie stream to overflow into Beitler's basement.
"It's just a sinking feeling because there is nothing you can do. You can sit here and monitor it but nothing you can do to mitigate it," he said.
For Beitler it caused $2,000 worth of damage to his business. It was all out of pocket, as he didn't have flood insurance.
"I think it rings true for most people on this block. No one has insurance because something like this has never happened before," said Beitler.
"The damage is 2.4 million and that could rise," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure says 285 homes and 21 businesses were affected by flooding countywide.
"Actually, had four families that can't go home because of extreme wind and rain from that tropical storm," he said.
Just this week Governor Wolf asked the Trump administration to declare a major disaster declaration for parts of Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley. In Allentown at least $150,000 of damage was done to residents' homes and businesses.
The federal move would allow those affected to be reimbursed up to 75% of flood damage cost by FEMA. For those like Beitler it would be welcome relief to a year most would like to forget.
"The timing of this in conjunction with the pandemic. It's one of those where 'what else do you have for us 2020?'" he said.