MOORE TWP., Pa. - "No more warehouses" signs dot the road along Route 512 over potentially two new warehouses on the site of the Southmoore Golf Course in Moore Township.
Residents are concerned.
Megan Nagy has lived up the road her entire life.
"Who thought of this?" Nagy said. "That's why we live here. It's nature. It's country. This is where I grew up knowing soy bean fields and corn fields, and you're gonna take that away from me?"
The township hasn't shared the official sketch. However, a sketch plan circulating on social media shows two warehouses right up against some homes along 512.
Eric Watson lives directly across the street, where a new intersection could potentially go. He says the road is already dangerous.
"It's always a difficult intersection as it is. Two blind spots from both directions north and south," Watson said.
Not only is he concerned about safety and quality of life, he's also concerned about his property value.
"We've thought about selling but with the housing market the way it is. Where do we go? And what do we buy?" Watson said.
Residents are also concerned about the impact on wild life.
"It's taking away from them. And they can't tell you how they feel," Nagy said.
Residents will get a first look at the sketch Monday night at a planning meeting, where many are expected to voice their concerns.
"I think everybody needs to listen and then from tonight in we can have a plan from there on out," Watson said.
"Come out. You know, you're concerned, show your face. Speak your opinion. This is where we live," Nagy said.