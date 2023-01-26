SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line.

Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the back of the home, township police said in a news release.

Residents inside confronted the intruders, and the intruders forced their way back out of the home, police said.

It appears nothing was taken from the home, and no one was hurt, authorities say.

Several police departments canvassed the area, but are asking for the public's help in figuring out who broke in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-797-1447 or submit a confidential tip to 610-402-2400.