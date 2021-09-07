ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are 41 cottages on Adams Island in Allentown, and those bordering the Lehigh River are still dealing with flood water.
The river hasn't fully receded from the concrete walkway. Where it has it's left behind plenty of mud.
The work inside Ron Shirey's home could be described as "fun. Fun," he quipped to our camera.
Or a filthy, fish-smelling, mess.
A restoration company is assessing the damage after Shirey's Adams Island home's lower level was under the Lehigh, thanks to Hurricane Ida's remnants.
Mud cakes the walls and floors throughout the downstairs. Outside, his deck and boat ramp look more like a Tough Mudder racing event obstacle.
"Got to shovel it, pressure wash it, will be a lot of work," he said.
Work is being done throughout the island, as the Lehigh River ripped through last Wednesday, leaving behind an oozing mess for those like 68-year-old Jim Mumbower, who recently celebrated his 60th year on the island.
"Are you tired of mucking?" I asked him.
"Absolutely," he said.
"It's part of being on the river, you have water front property," he said.
Forner Island Association President Glen Miller says it was a one-two late summer punch by Mother Nature, as Tropical Storm Henri stormed in a week and half prior.
For Shirey, who was out of town during the storm, the mud can be cleaned and stuff can be re-bought, but it is a different story for the albums of his African and New Zealand hunting trips.
"Painful for you because?" I asked.
"The pages are pretty much toast or mashed," he said.
Shirey says they were a gift. The good news is everyone here is required to have FEMA flood insurance.
It's expected to be days or weeks before things are back to normal on the island.