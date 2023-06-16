ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Allen Township, Northampton County Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the 400 block of Stone Court, according to county dispatchers.

Thick smoke, as well as flames, could be seen coming from the building. The fire went to three alarms, with at least 10 units helping put out the flames.

Multiple neighbors tell us they heard a loud bang, and some even saw a flash of light.

Neighbors say it was lightning striking the roof of the apartment complex. And officials acknowledge those claims.

"There was a loud crack, people said it was hit by lightning. We have to investigate further, but we do know...our officers, a captain lives three blocks away from here, and he saw it immediately, as soon as he left his house," said Chief Dale Hassler with the Allen Township Fire Company.

"When the first units got here, it was racing across the roof, and basically the fire just traveled across the entire roof of the structure."

Hassler tells us all 12 of the apartments in the two-story building are likely affected.

"They're all affected one way or another, because with a fire completely across the roof, you cannot occupy it," he said.

Officials say, so far, it appears all the people made it out safely. And the Red Cross will be helping those affected.

