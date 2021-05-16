ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is reported to be in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Allentown.
Captain John Christopher tells 69 News that one woman was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of burns to the arm and smoke inhalation. Fire officials say she was unconscious at the time.
The Allentown Fire Department was dispatched around 5:50 a.m. to the home located in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. There are three apartments inside of the home.
The Allentown Fire Department confirms it was reported with entrapment and was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish most of the flames.
Officials say the fire started in the first floor apartment, traveled up a wall to the second floor apartment and reached the roof of the building.
All three apartments will be displaced. The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.
The Fire Marshal is still investigating. No word on what caused the fire.