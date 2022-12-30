BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Floating 110 feet off the ground, the 4-foot-9, 400-pound peep is waiting to make its drop into the New Year, just a little earlier than the actual New Year.

At the 14th annual Peepsfest, the peep drop is happening Friday night and Saturday at 5:30 pm.

It's the second year in a row it's dropping a day early.

Christina DiPrimeo and her granddaughter, Sophia, coming for the ninth time, will finally get to see the peep drop.

"We used to miss that one because we always came on the 30th, so it's going to be exciting to see that drop for the first time," Christina said.

But peep drop aside, there are plenty of other events for the whole family.

"We have ice skating, we have a DJ, we have a magician, we have a band, so when I say a little bit of everything, truly a little bit of everything," said Courtney Angel, with Just Born Quality Confections.

Not to mention all the sugary marshmallow goodness to try, with flavors such as coffee.

Just Born Quality Confections, out of Bethlehem, is celebrating its 100th year.

"For the first time ever we're actually having a sneak peep of some flavors that are coming in 2023," Angel said.