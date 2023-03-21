ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown residents say they're fed up with the Allentown Parking Authority.

Tuesday night, they packed the Americus Hotel to share their concerns and frustrations with members of the authority during a forum.

More than 25 people spoke, and each person could take the podium for up to five minutes. The event, spanning almost three hours, was mostly cordial, but at times, community members got heated.

"Parking Authority needs to be getting rid of. It's strictly out for money," said Dianna Nye, who lives on Turner Street.

"We should all just go home right now. I believe we're wasting our time," said Victor Martinez, a resident.

Martinez was among the people perplexed that city council members did not sit with the Allentown Parking Authority at the front of the room, but council president Daryl Hendricks did sit in the audience.

Hendricks said the solicitor advised council against sitting together at the front.

"We're here - not as officially on the board," said Hendricks. "I'm here because I'm concerned about how we're functioning, and I want to hear from the public."

And people had plenty to say.

"I can't afford to pay these tickets," said Cynthia Velez, who works for a mental health organization in the city and responds to different situations. "During my job, I'm getting these tickets. We work with mental health crisis. If somebody calls me, it can be any time, day or night."

Velez says there is a warrant out for her arrest for the number of tickets that still need to be paid.

"I have to watch everywhere I park, because it's reserved or it's this or it's that, but it's not marked that way," she said.

Others also expressed frustration with what they call a lack of signage explaining the rules; some called for additional Spanish translations.

In addition, people said they're receiving multiple tickets for single issues, like parking near a fire hydrant.

"Some of the things that are not correct: The parking authority does not write the ordinance. Council does," said APA Executive Director John Morgan. "The parking ordinance can be changed."

Residents are also taking issue with the times they're being ticketed.

"They are excessively ticketing the citizens of Allentown," said Yamilett Gomez, a community ambassador who has lived in the city for decades. "Cut your hours down. We don't need 24 hours."

Gomez passed around a petition in an effort to try and get the APA to scale back its hours; she wants the APA to end its round-the-clock coverage and, instead, begin enforcement at 8 a.m. and end ticketing at 6 p.m. She believes the authority could be "on call" in the remaining hours.

"Hard workers.... They come home. They want to be able to park, go inside, cook and have dinner," stated Gomez. "They can't just relax. The city is crowded. There's barely any parking anywhere.

"They need to maybe rewrite their ordinances and change their laws."

Morgan says the APA was requested by the city - after it lost its dispatch center - to provide 24/7 coverage to help police and other first responders when there are parking issues and complaints.

People claim the agency tries to get a certain number of tickets each month, but Morgan insists the authority has no quotas.

"Sometimes at 2 o' clock in the morning people call and say, 'Someone's blocking my driveway. I have to get out,'" explained Morgan.

Morgan added that people may think they are being singled out repeatedly, but he claims the APA is now fully staffed, with a workforce of more than 80 people. In previous years, he says the agency had just 40 workers on the streets, claiming the APA faced the same issues with recruiting and retaining staff as many other industries.

Hendricks said the APA has a lot to consider when they are patrolling the streets. Public safety, he says, is forefront for them.

"Parking in alleys, for instance," added Hendricks. "One thing they're not considering - and one thing we're looking into - is the safety factor of that. Fire trucks cannot go through alleys, emergency vehicles, ambulances and such. An alley is a street, and by code, we have to treat all streets in a like manner. In center city, you can't park in alleys. If you do that, they become impassable, so it's a balancing act here."

Officials say there is a lot of confusion when it comes to parking and, with more people moving into the city, a lack of space. The authority is also in debt.

They say they're looking at what can be done, including potential changes to the code and a study to alleviate the issues.

"There's work that has to be done internally," added Morgan. "There are some things we heard that we did not expect, and those things will be addressed."

Morgan says the APA will consider moving its board meetings to the evenings, so they can continue to receive as much feedback as was received at Americus Tuesday night.