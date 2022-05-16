COVID cases are creeping up again and that has some people a little nervous around the country, and here at home.
Health experts are concerned, but not sounding the alarms or calling for any return to mask mandates.
"I get very worried, I'm very nervous, I get very afraid, COVID is very real to me, I lost my grandfather to COVID," said Syreeta Williams, a mother of three who has been home schooling her children for two years during COVID. She does not take the news lightly that cases are rising again.
"When I hear that the numbers are going back up I just get nervous all over again, that little bit of relaxed that I was feeling, it's going away," Williams said.
The local health systems take the recent rise seriously as well.
The CDC says cases went up 231 percent in Lehigh County and 289 percent in Northampton County in the past week. But the number of deaths has gone down and local hospitals are not concerned about capacity right now.
"If you're elderly, or you have some underlying disease, then it really is on you to be wearing a mask in the situations where you're likely to encounter some potential transmission," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network. He says he does not support mask mandates, and their hospitals only require masks in clinical settings.
Lehigh Valley Health Network, though, has changed its operating procedure to "level red."
"We're asking staff to wear masks, even when they're dealing with patients whose COVID status is unknown or thought to be unlikely, just because we're worried about asymptomatic spread," said Dr. Alex Benjamin of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Williams had planned to send her children back to school in August, but now she’s reconsidering.
"Even though we are vaccinated we still wear our masks and we still sanitize and even though we still do all the things we're told to do, but it's still scary,” Williams said.