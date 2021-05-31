UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Folks came together Monday to honor a Gold Star family in Upper Saucon Township.
People of all ages took part in the two-mile run/walk/bike event along the Rail Trail at Upper Saucon Park.
Every Memorial Day the event honors a local family who lost a child in war.
Monday's guest of honor was the family of Army Cpt. Mark Resh, who was killed in Iraq in 2007, when his aircraft was shot down during a mission.
Organizers say it's also nice to see the kids taking part in the event while they're off from school.
"It really drives home the point that this is a significant day in America and in Upper Saucon Township. So part of this event, as you can see, is certainly very family-oriented, and really a nice tradition in that sense too," said Eric Bartosz with the Upper Saucon Fire Department.
The event, which brought out more than 200 people in 2019, was back this year.
It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.