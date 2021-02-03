ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The snow struggles continue for those living on side streets and alleys throughout the region. Crews are now working their way through some of those areas.
East Union Street is among those still virtually untouched.
"I know they're busy because this was a bad storm," said Allentown resident Judy Ebert, talking about city clean up crews.
She's caring for her sick brother, and she's worried.
"Something's going to happen and the ambulance can't come due to the roads not being open," Ebert said.
Cars are still buried. Those who do get out get stuck.
"A lot of the cars are getting stuck and then neighbors come out to try and get them out," Ebert said.
Most roads running parallel to East Union look similar. Public works crews are getting to it.
"We are currently working on clearing the secondary roads and alleys. We will revisit the main roads, salting and plowing, as necessary. Our crews are out working in every district across the city in a grid formation. So please be patient with us until we can get to your area," according to a Public Works recording.
The department says they're not taking requests at the moment, but remind everyone the city is still under a snow emergency.
With a chance of snow this weekend, heads are spinning as to what will come of it.
"What would we do? I have no idea," Ebert said.