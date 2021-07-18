Fountain Hill residents who discovered a dead eagle in the street on Saturday are talking about the shocking sight.
The bird appeared to be a juvenile bald eagle.
It was found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bishopthorpe Street and Broadway.
A local business owner shared security camera video showing the moment the lifeless bird made impact.
Witnesses said they couldn't believe their eyes.
"To see a beautiful creature that is a representation of our nation, the best nation in the world to live in, lying in the street, it kind of hurt me," said Martin Reinsmith, owner of Broadway Service Center.
Neighbors who saw the eagle said the bird appeared to have no visible injuries.
"The talons, the legs, the head; everything looked to be in natural, really good shape," said Allen Hoffman of Fountain Hill. "So I'm curious what happened."
Wildlife officials have yet to release information. They are investigating the death since the eagle is a protected species.
One of the people who found the eagle, Reinsmith, is a bird enthusiast.
He said there is a known eagle's nest in the area of Saucon Park. He said it's believed three juvenile birds fled the nest following July 4th fireworks.
Again, 69 News has yet to hear from wildlife officials on what happened to the bird and if they believe it came from a nearby nest.
We're told a necropsy is expected be performed to determine the cause of death.