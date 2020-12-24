ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man found dead in a burning Allentown home.
Richard Bold, 78, was found on the second floor of his burning home and business late Wednesday night, the coroner's office said.
Bold ran his business, West End Chiropractic, out of his home in the 2700 block of Tilghman Street.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. and found fire and smoke pouring from the back of the building, said Chief Jim Wehr, of the Allentown Fire Department.
"Neighbors were saying that there was somebody still inside," Wehr said. "Unfortunately there was one fatality."
Bold was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 p.m.
“He actually got me into this field,” Dr. Jesse Hunsberger said.
Hunsberger, a chiropractor in New Tripoli, credits Bold with inspiring him to start his own business after he visited the doctor in the 80s to treat an injury he suffered while in the Navy.
“He taught me so much what I do now. And the one thing he did tell me was, 'always listen to your patients,’” Hunsberger said.
“We recently just saw him when the snow, he was snow blowing his property, and that was the last time,” Ashley Roskos, who lives across the street, said.
Hunsberger hasn't seen Bold in a few years. However, he says he will always remember him as someone who was full of life and enjoyed skiing and windsurfing.
“A great teacher. A good friend,” Hunsberger said.
“He was just a great guy and he's going to be missed. He's going to be missed,” he added.
The city police and fire departments are investigating the fire.
The cause and manner of death are pending further testing and investigation, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.