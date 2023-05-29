EASTON, Pa. – A 22-year military veteran was one of many who watched his home and nearly everything in it go up in flames on Ferry Street in Easton this Memorial Day.

The wind-fueled fire spread through more than a dozen homes Monday afternoon. Ladder trucks were still up Monday night as firefighters doused the buildings with water. First responders from both sides of the Delaware were still on scene at the corner of South Ninth and Ferry streets.

The families who once called the now-charred buildings home are devastated and left with little to nothing. Easton's West Ward is already rallying around them to get the help they need.

"Horrible, my whole childhood up in flames," Melissa Dennis said. "Terrible. I grew up on this block. It's going to make me cry now."

The house where Dennis said she was born is now burned. People who once lived here are now left with nothing.

"Our neighbor, across the street gave all of us shoes because we came out with literally nothing — like nothing at all," Jemima Arcos said.

Arcos says the shoes, however, are the last thing she's worried about at this point. She and her family were forced to move their ailing father to safety.

"My dad was diagnosed with lymphoma recently, and literally everything — his walker, his wheelchair, everything that is his necessity, medicine," Arcos said of what was lost in the fire. "He's a diabetic, so I don't even...insulin, like we don't know what to do at this point. Like, genuinely we're homeless at this point."

The city's fire chief said crews were called out around 3 p.m. in the middle of Memorial Day, as some were celebrating the selfless sacrifice from our service members.

Kevin Maxwell, a 22-year military veteran, lost his home in the fire.

"I'm feeling bad because I got a lot of stuff and military stuff," Maxwell said.

He said he is grateful to be alive and for the neighbors who risked their lives to save his father's flag. His father is also a military hero.

"I feel grateful, at least, if I have to lose anything, I can still have with my father's flag," Maxwell said. "That's very important to me. I'm glad I didn't lose that."

Easton's code enforcement says about 15 rowhomes were impacted by the fire that quickly spread west, and others were damaged from smoke and water.

The cause is still under investigation.