L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just after sundown, the Lower Macungie Township shopping center parking lot is full of customers Monday.
It's a scene not unlike Friday night at 5:45 p.m., when shots rang out at the Trexlertown Plaza in Lower Macungie Township.
News like this makes Lower Macungie Township resident David Torretta concerned.
"This is the suburbs. This is not what we're expecting to see out here," said Torretta.
He's a retired police officer out of Staten Island who moved west to Pennsylvania to leave the crime behind.
"I saw how New York was when I got hired, was really good, very low crime, then it started to rise and then I moved out here and there was no crime and now I'm starting to sense that it's starting to tick up," Torretta said.
He has two daughters in high school and says he keeps up with the crime trends in the area, including the two recent robberies at Ulta Beauty, located roughly two minutes down the road.
Susan Klingman says she's lived and worked in the Lower Macungie area for most of her life and has always felt safe.
"I think what happened here last Friday was a freak thing, a random thing. Nothing like that has ever really happened around here that I know of," Klingman said.
With the recent crimes happening during busy shopping hours with customers out and about, Torretta - the former first-responder - says staying alert is crucial.
"Always be aware of your surroundings. Always know what's going on around you. Keep your head on a swivel. Keep your head out of the phones. Always be aware of what's going on around you," Toretta said.
Police say bullet casings were recovered at the scene.
They don't think the incident was random, but that the suspect was targeting specific people.
No one was hurt and no suspects have been named.