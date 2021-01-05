WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - About 200 staff from Fellowship Manor Continuing Care in Whitehall now have the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to protect against COVID-19.
President and CEO Mary Kay McMahon says no one is more excited than the residents, around 60 of whom got their shots.
"They were the first to say that they wanted it and the families for our residents who can't make that decision for themselves were on board," McMahon said.
Residents have had to deal with more than just the sickness, but isolation as well.
"They miss their families, they miss the love, they miss contact, it's just not the same, we got to get back to where we were," said Chief Operating Officer Donna Conley.
For now social distancing and safe guards will remain in place. They're hoping that inside that little shot as more and more get it, they will create a herd immunity inside their walls and once again have residents eat, interact, and do activities together and open their doors to the outside world and see their loved ones face to face.
"We're not looking for a miracle, we're looking for the simple things that just make life more livable here," McMahon said.