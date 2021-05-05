HANOVER TWP., Pa. - More than a dozen cancer patients and their families say a medical device company's Lehigh Valley plant caused their diagnoses.
Sixteen people and their families filed a lawsuit against B. Braun, according to Kline & Specter law firm, which is representing the plaintiffs.
They claim emissions of a cancer-causing chemical from the company's Hanover Township, Lehigh County plant caused their illnesses.
The Environmental Protection Agency said that people living near the plant on Marcon Boulevard have a "substantially higher" risk of developing cancer from the gas than the Pennsylvania average, lawyers say.
Germany-based B. Braun uses ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless gas, to sterilize medical equipment at its manufacturing plant.
Those suing have lived, worked and spent significant time near the plant, and have been diagnosed with cancer. Three of the sixteen died, and are being represented by their families, the law firm says.
They're suing on counts of negligence, strict liability, public and private nuisance, fraud and misrepresentation. The suit is seeking punitive and compensatory damages.
B. Braun has previously said its EtO emissions from the Allentown area plant were lower than allowed by the state, and have been declining over the years.