ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There wasn't a remnant of snow at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown on Wednesday.
"It was horrible. I didn't like the snow. I was like, when is the snow going to be gone, when is it going to be spring? Then look," said Isiac, of Allentown.
From shooting hoops to zipping down the slide on the playground, the park was so packed you had to wait your turn.
"Going on the swings but they were all taken. Everybody kept going in them," said Adam, of Allentown.
Especially after a cold weekend, it seems everyone wanted to take advantage of the weather.
"It's kind of relaxing. It's been cold for a while. Now since it's starting to become spring, yeah, it's a nice day today," said sixth grader Jace.
"I just decided to take my brothers out after school cause it was really hot earlier," said Savanah Guayamabe, of Allentown.
It was a fitting way to mark the halfway point of a week that started out feeling like winter.
"Feels like finally I can come out of my house and not freeze to death," said Caleb, of Allentown.
By this time next week it will officially be spring. People here are optimistic.
"Happy. You see kids smiling, parents smiling. It's a beautiful sight," said eighth grader Jer.