ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning at the Trexler Apartments in Allentown.

"Everybody was screaming, and then we heard people banging on each other's doors like, 'the building's on fire, please get out,' stuff like that," Trexler Park Apartment resident Natassia Tyner said.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Benner Road.

The Allentown Fire Department quickly responded and had the flames knocked back in a few hours.

Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in apartment 201, which was heavily damaged in the fire. Neighboring apartments sustained water damage.

"The power line going into this building was impinged upon by the fire, so we had to have PPL de-energize the whole building, which forced the evacuation of 23 apartments," Christopher said.

Displacement of the residents is mainly because the fire damaged the main electrical power line that supplies electricity to the building. Once the power line is fixed, most of the residents will be able to return to their apartments. PPL was called out to take care of the issue.

There do not appear to be any injuries.

65 people were displaced, but according to the American Red Cross spokesperson, most of those people had renters insurance.

"it doesn't really ring for people until something like this happens," Peter Brown said. "And then [they start asking] well, 'how do I replace my laptop,' 'I have to replace my TV."

Emergency officials notified the Red Cross of the fire around 2 a.m., prompting the Red Cross Disaster Action Team to mobilize and provide immediate support for the displaced residents.

The Red Cross has opened a reception center at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, located at 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. The Allentown Emergency Management Agency is arranging bus transportation for residents from the apartment complex to the reception center.

The reception center will offer a safe place for residents to receive information, refreshments, and care.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.