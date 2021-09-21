BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Several families are trying to figure out what's next after a three-alarm fire forced them from their Bethlehem homes Monday night.
Everyone made it safely out of the Sherwood Town and Country apartment building, but the damage is extensive.
"It's just really sad. I am hoping there's still some salvageable stuff, but I really don't know," said Jayson Fiore.
After a devastating night, 19-year-old Fiore returned to his apartment Tuesday morning to figure out what to do next.
He came home from work Monday to see his apartment and three others at 1440 Johnson Drive were up in flames.
"We just saw a lot of smoke, and I just ran up," he said.
He says it was his friend on the floor below who notified him of the fire.
Jayson's friend's mom, Cassie Shipps, witnessed it all go down.
"Literally, like that, everything was engulfed in fire. It was literally insane. We got out, and as soon as we got out here, it was lit," she said.
She's a single mother of four who did what she had to do to get her kids and pets to safety.
"If I lose everything, I have nothing to even start with. Nothing. I didn't think this was going to happen," Shipps said.
There was a moment of panic as Jayson stood by waiting to see if firefighters could find his dog.
"When they brought him out, I was just so happy," he said.
The American Red Cross helped put up families for the evening, but now the question is, what happens next?
The Red Cross was back at the scene helping families Tuesday morning, and the community is stepping up too, including making a GoFundMe page.
"I know Wawa and Arby's, my two jobs, are helping me out a lot, so that's really nice. I won't be hungry or anything like that," Fiore said.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with exhaustion.
The fire marshal was on scene to investigate, but authorities have not yet commented on what caused the fire.