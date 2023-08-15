UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Verizon's proposed cellular tower got the green light from Upper Milford Township's zoning board Monday night. It's both a victory for Verizon and the local fire company, which stands to gain $18,000 per year for lending its backyard for the tower.

The point of Monday night's meeting was to decide whether Verizon would be granted variances to a number of ordinances, to be able to put the tower in. And though it was ultimately granted to the large company, residents who don't want the tower argue that Verizon is a well-off company, and shouldn't be in the position to claim financial hardship and be granted those variances.

Inside Upper Milford Township's packed meeting, some were forced to stand in the back. About half were wearing bright orange T-shirts that said 'Topple the Tower.'

Up for debate was Verizon's plan to put up a 188-foot tower near the Hills of Powder Valley.

Many residents worry it will be an eyesore.

As a former volunteer firefighter of 26 years, Jason Tapler spoke in favor of the tower during the meeting, which lasted more than three hours.

As Tapler was speaking, a resident spoke up from the packed crowd, asking whether Tapler himself would be able to see where the tower would stand from his home, as many residents at odds with the plan will be able to.

It was a rare moment of disruption in a relatively civil meeting, where two sides argued strongly against each other.

Sue Smith says she lives across the street from where the tower would go up.

"It's not us versus you," Smith said to Tapler. But you did mention you don't live within eyesight of this tower. So while I hear your passion, my question was, will you see it from your house?"

Tapler replied, though he wouldn't be able to see that particular tower:

"I can see two towers from my house."

Some residents say once one tower goes up, it 'might beget another tower' and so on.

"We have very nice views, hills, etcetera," resident, Bill Langenberg, said. "We do not live under power lines. We do not live under cell phone towers. So there's a reason that we purchased these properties."

But Verizon is offering the Upper Milford Western District Fire Company $18,000 a year to put it in its backyard.

"With the growing demands, changing times and an overall decrease of volunteers throughout the country, it puts more stress on the volunteers we have," Chief Mike Kline, with the fire company, said.

It would be funds the chief says the fire company so desperately needs to keep the township safe.

"This amount of money a year this tower would bring in," Kline said, "is greater than the amount our total annual fund drive of donations from all residents of the township, as well as six times the amount of money our annual chicken barbecue fundraiser, brings in."

Residents living nearby also cite concerns of possible health problems.

The American Cancer Society's website says while there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers cause noticeable health effects, cell phone towers are still relatively new.

Neighbors also say they're worried the cell tower could cause property values to decrease.

But another former volunteer firefighter, who wished to remain off-camera tells 69 News that the more money the fire company can get on its own, the less money it will need from the township. And that will ultimately save all the residents in taxes in the long run.

"Well, we lost," resident Ty Reed said to 69 News in a text message once the meeting ended well after 10 p.m. "Variances approved."

The township supervisor told 69 News residents could take Verizon to court. At this time, it's not immediately clear whether they will do so.