BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Residents at Tuesday's Bethlehem City Council meeting called upon councilmembers to take action to stop the proposed landfill expansion in adjacent Lower Saucon Township.
Outdated technology, environmental impact and additional waste to the city sewer authority were vital points of interest for those commenting.
City Solicitor John Spirk explained that the city had no control over the land adjacent to the landfill. He said that when the city sold the landfill to a private company, the deal also included an option with the price tag of $26.1 million, which provided the landfill with the right to acquire adjacent land at a future time for $10,000.
Spirk said there is also an easement on the land, which was given to Lower Saucon Township in the 1990s.
"Lower Saucon (Township) has the right to stop any development on that land. We haven't since 1994," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.
"Make no mistake, we are not happy about it," Reynolds added.
Earlier this month, Lower Saucon Township Council granted conditional approval for an expansion of the landfill on Applebutter Road.
The 29-acre expansion is within the boundaries of the existing 224-acre property, which was formerly the landfill for the City of Bethlehem but is now owned by Waste Connections Inc.
The plan would add 3.15 years of service to the landfill, giving it about 6.5 more years total from its current capacity, landfill officials said at previous meetings.
A group opposed to the expansion spoke Tuesday. Dubbed "Citizens for Responsible Development – LST," the group encouraged residents opposing the landfill to attend a conditional use hearing being held at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Se-Wy-Co Banquet Hall, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.
Lower Saucon Township will also hold a zoning hearing board meeting on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. during which a public hearing will be held for a substantive appeal to the board regarding the landfill.