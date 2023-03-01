ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council heard several complaints Wednesday night against what residents believe is an overzealous parking authority.
The complaints are not new.
Residents have been commenting about the Allentown Parking Authority for months, but council has repeatedly told residents to take their complaints to the parking authority board at one of its meetings.
However, that has become part of the problem, as the parking authority meets once a month on a Wednesday at noon, preventing citizens who work during the day from attending.
Tilghman Street resident Betty Cauler has been one of the most vocal citizens against the noon meetings.
Cauler brought with her to the council meeting a broken sideview mirror from her neighbor's car.
Cauler said all her neighbors who had cars parked on Tilghman Street, from 23rd to 19th streets, had their mirrors destroyed by a motorist earlier on Wednesday.
"I told you that it was dangerous for us to park on Tilghman Street," Cauler said. "This is my neighbor's mirror. Mine is hanging on by a thread."
Cauler said this is what residents face because the parking authority prohibits residents from parking on their own garage aprons.
"If we can't park on our own property, I don't know what we're supposed to do," she said. "You have got to have something done."
Cauler called upon the city to look to the Reading Parking Authority and policies it has in place which allow residents to park in alleys.
Cauler said she attended an authority meeting on Feb. 22 to voice issues on behalf of her neighbors.
"They blew us off on Wednesday," Cauler said. "Everything was the fault of either COVID or the previous administration. This has got to stop."
Gordon Street resident Yamilett Gomez said her neighbors are being hurt financially and mentally because of citations from the parking authority.
"The majority of everyone that I have spoken to are dealing with the Allentown Parking Authority on a daily basis, and for the most part, in residential areas," Gomez said.
"I started this petition because I was getting numerous messages from people that have had enough from the Allentown Parking Authority," she continued. "In some cases, they go on private property. I've experienced this because they came on my personal property to give me a ticket."
Gomez presented a petition to council asking that the authority restrict enforcement hours to standard business hours, ending at 6 p.m., with no Sunday enforcement.
According to its website, the Allentown Parking Authority enforces parking rules 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We receive numerous tickets for minor and controversial reasoning in residential areas," Gomez said.
"Encourage them (the authority) to do their job ethically," she said. "We are concerned citizens who urge our City Council to intervene on our behalf, as only you can help us out."
"A lot of the citizens are getting tickets," Gomez added, "and some of them have to decide whether to pay the $30 ticket or buy groceries for their families."
Another resident also complained about the authority, but could only make his comments in Spanish.
Council thanked the residents for their comments, but did not entertain any discussion on the matter.
Council President Daryl Hendricks told Cauler that the council meeting was not the proper venue for her to bring her complaints.
"Then when is it?" she asked. "Can we have a special meeting?"
Hendricks said he would get back to Cauler.