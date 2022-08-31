The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department is warning county residents about a scam.

The Sheriff’s Department has received reports about a male caller identifying himself as Sgt. Mike Weston in regards to a county resident being wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing, according to a news release from the county. The caller than gives instructions on leaving a cashier check at a drop location.

The Sheriff’s Department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of arrest.

People can report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office at 800-441-2555 or email them at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.