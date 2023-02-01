EASTON, Pa. - A nearby business, an apartment complex, and two homes near the site of a gas leak in Easton were evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 13th and Northampton streets shortly before 1 p.m., according to Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings.

Crews had been attempting to unload a car off of a vehicle when the car rolled down the alley backwards and took the meter off a building, Hennings said.

Power has been shut off while crews dig up the street and repair the gas line.

A nearby restaurant was evacuated, along with a nearby apartment complex and two homes.

Hennings said Paxinosa Elementary School, which is nearby, has been notified. The school district said no extra measures had to be taken there.

Authorities are asking people to avoid foot and car traffic in the area.

The area will be closed while crews repair the gas line and get the road repaired. Crews say they will be at the scene for about five or six hours.

Nobody was injured.