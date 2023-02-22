BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is quickly increasing its presence in the Lehigh Valley.

Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is planning to open its newest area location - its third within the past six months - next week at 3926 Linden St., Suite 28, in Bethlehem Township.

The new eatery, occupying a former Radio Shack space between Giant and Bath & Body Works in the Bethlehem Square shopping center, is set to open 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, according to Mike Axiotis, president and CEO of Talon Restaurants LLC, a locally owned and operated Wingstop franchisee.

"We're very excited," Axiotis said. "This is the largest restaurant we have so far, with seating for 40-plus people."

Talon Restaurants LLC last year inked a development agreement with Wingstop to open 15 restaurants over four years.

It's already opened two other Lehigh Valley outposts - in the Emmaus Shopping Center at 1328 Chestnut St. in October and in the Airport Shopping Center at 1824 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County in November.

The franchisee also operates a Wingstop location on Nazareth Road in Palmer Township and two other outposts in York County.

Axiotis is eyeing up other locations in the Lehigh Valley and central Pennsylvania as well, but no deals have been finalized, he said.

Texas-based Wingstop, founded in 1994, operates and franchises more than 1,850 locations worldwide, including another Lehigh Valley outpost on Liberty Street in Allentown, operated by father and son Kevin and Jon Alter.

The chain offers traditional and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, all cooked-to-order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in your choice of 12 flavors, including popular picks such as lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, mango habanero and original hot.

Other menu highlights include house-made sides such as cajun fried corn and hand-cut, seasoned fries.

The Bethlehem Township restaurant is set to operate 11 a.m. to midnight daily, and Axiotis encourages customers to download the Wingstop app to help with speed of service. Takeout and delivery will be offered.

Axiotis, a member of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's Board of Directors, is no stranger to the region's restaurant industry.

He's also president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group, which operates more than 20 Red Robin restaurants in Pennsylvania.