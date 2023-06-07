EMMAUS, Pa. - You can find one of the top burgers in America right in Emmaus, according to Yelp.

The Burgery Company came in at 94 on its top 100 burger list for 2023.

Nick Billera and his family started the Burgery Company in 2009 and merged it with their other business, House and Barn, across the street during the pandemic.

"I think what makes our burgers good, and why people really enjoy them is one, the size. We do 8-ounce burgers, they're not small ones, and with them being bigger we can cook them to temperature a lot better," Billera said.

They offer a lot more than just traditional beef.

"You get that one person in the group that wants to the try the elk, or the venison, or the mountain hawk, which is our Bison Burger," Billera said.

"Right now we're doing a banana peanut butter burger topping to be creative."

Every burger gets a special seasoning blend. I couldn't help but try one myself.

House and Barn is open Wednesday through Saturday.

"It's a blessing that little Emmaus here gets noticed nationwide. I never thought that would happen but I do I believe our burgers are one of the best so it doesn't surprise me that we won it. But I'm happy we got noticed for it," Billera said.