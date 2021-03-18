HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Restaurants are gearing up for a - hopefully - busy summer season, which means they need more employees.
"As we're picking up traffic and trying to do it responsibly we want to make sure we're staffed in both taprooms. We're starting to look pretty much across the board," said Kenny Rampolla, the co-owner of Lost Tavern in Hellertown.
That task is turning out to be easier said than done.
"We certainly could use a handful of bodies to bring us back as we continue table service into the future," Rampolla said.
He says many factors are making it a challenge, with extended unemployment benefits being one of the main issues.
"It certainly is an added challenge," Rampolla said.
Erin Chizmar, co-owner of Bolete and Mister Lee's Noodles, is getting ready to open another Mister Lee's in South Side Bethlehem in July. She doesn't expect that hiring process to be easy either.
"The easy answer is unemployment, right, we just assume people are lazy and they don't want to go back to work and they're getting their free money, which it really isn't, but," Chizmar said.
However, she thinks that is a little too simple of an explanation.
"So hiring in restaurants was hard before the pandemic, if we're being honest," Chizmar said. "Maybe they had an epiphany, maybe they're afraid it will happen again, maybe they just don't want to work inside with people that aren't wearing masks."
But both businesses say this is another challenge they'll overcome.
"Finger's crossed. We've been very lucky to date," Rampolla said.
"And if we can't find 10 people, but we can find five really good people, how do we change our service model to make sure that works," Chizmar said.