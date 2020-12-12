EASTON, Pa. -- It's déjà vu at Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine in downtown Easton.
"Lots of uncertainty, anxiety. Mentally and physically just drained,” said Baljeet Bansal, owner of Aman’s.
Like countless other restaurant owners across Pennsylvania, Bansal is adjusting to the first weekend of the second indoor dining ban of the pandemic.
But unlike the first one, this second one is happening during what's typically the busiest time of year for the industry.
"We had over 16 reservations and we had reservations well into next week and even the upcoming Christmas weekend and we ended up calling all of them to cancel,” Bansal said.
Bansal recently invested thousands of dollars in health upgrades: installing UV lights into the HVAC system and purchasing an electrostatic machine that deep cleans the dining tables and chairs.
"Despite having all those things in place. Just to get a statement that no, you still cannot dine in despite taking all those precautions, I personally think it's a little unfair,” Bansal said.
While indoor gatherings are limited to 10 and outdoor is capped at 50, people are still able to enjoy the city's first outdoor Winter Village fit with shops and an ice-skating rink.
Stores are still allowed to welcome visitors inside, but at only 50 percent capacity.
"You can see the crowd. We would never have this many people downtown. But yet, they're coming down to get outdoors. They want to be outside,” Easton Mayor Sal Panto said.
Panto said the large crowds are helping to boost the local economy, especially since The Crayola Experience, one of the area's biggest attractions, temporarily closed its doors Saturday due to the new restrictions closing indoor entertainment venues.
"The shops around the downtown, even if they're not in the huts, they're telling me they're doing really well,” Panto said.
The Crayola Experience is slated to reopen January 4th, when these latest restrictions are scheduled to be lifted.
However, Bansal, like many other restaurant owners, fears the shutdown will be extended.