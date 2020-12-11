As of midnight, it's take-out or delivery for restaurants for the next three weeks. However, some fed-up restaurant owners say it's time for the government to deliver more than just mandates.
"I didn't sleep all night. I've gone through two pots of coffee. I'm very frustrated and very disappointed," said Christopher Valianatos.
Gov. Tom Wolf handed a crushing blow to businesses Thursday, closing down indoor dining until Jan. 4.
Valianatos owns Borderline Restaurant in Bethlehem.
"To shut us down, to have no income before Christmas...I feel like I failed my workers," he said.
In a statement to 69 News, State Senator Lisa Boscola said in part:
"We need to be concerned about our hospitals and our healthcare system. I am just not convinced that what the Governor is proposing will slow down the spread."
"Personally, I didn't think it was necessary really," said Ed Hanna.
Ed Hanna owns Union and Finch in Allentown.
"To continue to be penalized for that is just frustrating, really frustrating," he said.
Businesses were hoping the state would use some of the remaining $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding to offer grants or loans. Instead, every remaining dollar was used to balance the budget.
"If they want to be angry at us I get it, I don't blame them one bit," said State Rep. Mike Schlossberg. "There's little things we could do at the state level, there's big things that can be done at the federal level."
Schlossberg says at this point it's too late for the state to do something else with the money or find new revenue streams.
Without any signs of immediate help in sight, there's not much the restaurants can do. If you want to help, restaurant owners say ordering takeout and buying gift cards and merchandise go a long a way.