EASTON, Pa. - After a summer of mostly outdoor dining, Pennsylvania restaurants can welcome back 50% of their customers inside by the end of the month.
Governor Wolf announced the new plan on Tuesday that comes with new rules and regulations.
Restaurants will need to become part of the Open and Certified Pennsylvania database by completing a self-certification process online by early October.
Billy Kounoupis, who owns several Billy's Diner restaurants in the Lehigh Valley, said the news comes just as he was starting to think about how to extend outdoor dining through the colder months. He said patio seating has been popular so he plans to add heaters and additional lighting.
"50% is in the right direction but we really need to be at 100%," he said. "I'm not a politician, I'm a restaurant owner. It always seems that the majority of the politicians are 20 steps behind the small businesses,” Kounoupis said.
Easton's Porter's Pub has already installed a heated tent and outdoor beer garden.
Owner Larry Porter said with the additional outdoor space, he's about back to full capacity. "With the colder weather coming, I don't know. I think we'll be OK but I fear a lot of restaurants won't be,” he said.
The new state rules also require restaurants to stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. every night. Porters' Pub and nearby Two Rivers Brewing do that anyway.
Two Rivers owner Troy Raynard said his restaurant has two stories so moving to 50% indoor capacity will help a lot.
"We've always had three things we worked really hard on. Quality beer, quality food and quality service. But now number one is quality health for our guests and for our employees,” said Raynard.