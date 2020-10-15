ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's Restaurant Week in Downtown Allentown and owners are taking full advantage of the chance to make some money during a tough year.
"We all came together and we all decided you know what we have to have a restaurant week downtown, it's the only way that we're going to get for traffic because we've been struggling the last couple of weeks," said Frutta Bowls owner Samantha Filipe.
Filipe and many other downtown eateries say they've already lost too much time and money to the pandemic. Any chance to welcome customers isn't one to waste.
"This restaurant week has definitely seen an uptick of people so we're very happy about that," said Lobynn Gallo with Little Miss Korea.
Downtown Business Alliance Manager Betsy Kohl says a combination of nice weather, outdoor dining options, and live music should be enough to draw a good crowd.
"It's beautiful weather if you're able to get outside and support our restaurants this is a great time to do it and we encourage you to come to downtown Allentown," Kohl said.
With restaurants offering discounts on meals and other special promotions, they ask for your business in return, especially to help keep them in business.
It's definitely been a tough time so it's so important to support local and dine out when you can and get to go if you're able to do it," Kohl said.
But you better hurry. Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.