BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - It's a thing we haven't been able to say in more than 15 months.
Governor Tom Wolf lifted all COVID-19 mitigation orders except the mask mandate, which means businesses can welcome as many customers as they can accommodate.
Things are off to a great start at PJ Whelihan's in Bethlehem Township.
"People have been filtering in and out all day, the bar is constantly busy, it's just a great thing to see people out and about and finally can just feel a little bit more normal and free and we're just so happy that this is going on now," said manager Lia Pranitis.
Restaurants have been operating at 75% capacity since the beginning of April. It had been manageable for the staff at the Red Stag Pub.
"We're shortstaffed right now and we don't want to give bad service right now so we need to hire about eight or nine people. I'm sure a lot of restaurants are in the same boat," said Neville Gardner, owner of the Red Stag Pub.
Neville says they're closed Monday to give everyone a break.
While lifting the mitigation orders will help in the long run, it's gonna take some time to catch up, and they need help to do it.
"There's 1 million jobs out there, I mean I challenge you not to find a job. Anybody should be able to find a job that's doing something that they like to do these days because there's so much work out there," Gardner said.
Red Stag Pub will only be closed on Mondays in the month of June.
Masks are still required until June 28, or until 70% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.