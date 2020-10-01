Winter is coming, you can feel the chill in the air. For restaurants, this is yet another curve ball thrown at them as they try to stay afloat.
"We're already a tumultuous industry that you really can't forecast and plan ahead in normal circumstances, throw in a global pandemic," said Samantha Younes, owner of Aladdin and Zahar restaurants in Allentown.
As the cold weather moves in, the restaurant industry that's been relying on outdoor dining, is bracing for winter.
"The outside is really not going to be accessible from a comfort level for customers. Now that's the key. Now we bought space heaters," said Ed Hanna.
Hanna, who owns Union and Finch in Allentown, is going to give outdoor dining a go as long as he can with heaters and tents in order to make up for lost revenue.
He's not alone. Outdoor heaters are selling out fast.
"We'll keep putting these tables out as long as people want to sit," he said.
Meanwhile, others like Younes think the aggravation with outdoor dining in the cold isn't worth it.
"We're enjoying this last month, essentially of outdoor dining, and as that wraps up we're going be focused on indoor dining and take out," she said.
Hanna is also hoping take out will fill in some of the holes.
"I'm really hoping once the cold...the winter kicks in, to-go business will pick back up," he said.
However, both say there's not much more they can do and admit they worry capacity might be brought back down again as flu season approaches.
They say they have to take it one day at a time.