L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - While many of you are busy preparing for a Thanksgiving feast, so are some of our local restaurants.

Cooks are working on serving customers Wednesday and getting ready for Thursday at The Shelby in Lower Macungie Township.

"It starts at the top, coming in positive, keeping everyone in the right state of mind,” said Director of Operations Tony Burgio.

The restaurant is offering a full menu along with holiday specials, including crab cakes, baked manicotti, and an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving dinner.

"Our sous vide turkey, our cherry glazed ham, traditional filling," said Head Chef Christian Gonzalez.

"We brine it in apple cider, lemon salt, sugar and then we got to go for two days in brine."

Gonzalez says most of the heavy lifting will have to happen after the restaurant closes.

"I have my work family. We'll come in at 9 a.m. tomorrow, we'll leave at 9 p.m. and then I run home and spend time with my daughter and my family. I eat twice," Gonzalez said.

"Just providing an option for people without families, or with families. Rather than cooking, set up, break down, clean up," Burgio said.

"Honestly if I were off on Thanksgiving, which I haven't in 25+ years, I would go out too."