BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After an up and down two years, things seem to be looking up for the restaurant industry.
"Business has been picking up. Every time there is another restriction lifted it seems like we're getting a new wave of guests and you're starting to see less and less people walk in with masks," said David Wagner, the general manager at Urbano in Bethlehem.
He says things are starting to feel a little bit more like they used to, with cases down and mandates lifted.
Greenhouse Enoteca owner Heidi Borelli agrees.
"What am I noticing is more and more people are reuniting, coming out and having really intensely personal - and I would say - beautiful moments together," Borelli said.
"We're definitely seeing an increase, especially after omicron in January. That obviously impacted that month in particular but last month was a solid month for us and we're anticipating the same for March," said Ed Hanna, owner of Union and Finch in Allentown.
Especially with warmer weather and outdoor dining ahead.
"We're trying to open up our outside again as the weather warms up - Sunday is supposed to be a nicer day. That's all really kind of dependent on the labor," Hanna said.
Labor is still an issue, but things seem to be getting slightly better there too.
"I'm just now starting to see a small influx of job applicants," Wagner said.