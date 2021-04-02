Although case numbers are on the rise, some more COVID restrictions will ease in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Restaurants can increase indoor dining to 75% capacity starting Easter Sunday, up from the current 50% capacity.
While restaurant owners are happy to be welcoming more people in, some spots are having issues filling staffing.
Officials say some folks that were laid off have enhanced unemployment benefits and are electing to not come back to work because of it.
Some employees also left the industry during the pandemic, while others are waiting to get vaccinated. Restaurant workers will be eligible on April 12.
People are urging those in the area to eat local over the next few months as spots continue to struggle.
"We are gonna lose a lot of great restaurants by the time we are through this, but we are not through this yet. In our most recent survey, 20% of restaurants said they couldn't last another three months," said John Longstreet, of the Pa. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
As restaurants begin to readjust leading into this weekend and beyond, Longstreet believes having limited employee options will fade in the future.
In Philadelphia, the city has decided to not ease up on restrictions like the rest of the state. They're concerned about increasing cases, though if numbers trend down they'll have another update on April 30.